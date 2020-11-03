 Skip to main content
Man, woman found dead in Henrico County home
A man and woman were found dead inside a Henrico County home Saturday morning.

At 10:42 a.m. Saturday, Henrico police said they were called to the home in the 2500 block of Wistar Street at the request of a family member, who was there checking on the resident's welfare. Inside, police found 33-year-old Tammy Lynn Johnson and 46-year-old Damel Johnson dead. Police did not say how the pair died or definitively define their relationship with each other.

Police said that while detectives are in the early stages of this investigation, it appears to be domestic-related and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime may call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Breaking News