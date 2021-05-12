Man, woman identified after found dead in Henrico apartment

Henrico County police have identified the two people found dead Tuesday in a third-story apartment.

Aureon R. Evans, 18, of Richmond, and Antoine M. Hill Jr., 19 of Henrico, were found dead in an apartment in the 3000 block of Quarter Creek Lane.

The pair were discovered just after 6 p.m. Tuesday after county fire crews had responded to a lower-level apartment where water had flooded. As they investigated source, they found Evans and Hill.

Police did not release a cause and manner of death, which is pending an autopsy by the state medical examiner's officer.

Detectives are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Anyone with information should contact Detective R. Egan at (804) 501-4878 or Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000. Anonymous tips can be submitted tips online at p3tips.com or by texting CRIMES (274637) the keyword ITip followed by the tip.