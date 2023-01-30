 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man wounded in downtown Richmond shooting

  • 0

Light rain for several hours on Tuesday, backing off for the latter afternoon.

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Richmond on Monday. 

The shooting was reported at Fourth and Broad streets at 4:12 p.m., police said in a statement.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The crime scene was located in a parking lot near the intersection. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security

School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security

The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher has reopened with stepped-up security and a new administrator. Nervous parents and students expressed optimism Monday as they returned to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Jennifer Roe and her fourth-grade son, Jethro, were among the first to arrive. She said they saw a therapist after the shooting. The school reopened after being closed for more than three weeks following the Jan. 6 shooting. Police have said the boy brought a handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class. Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News