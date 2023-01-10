Man wrongly accused of planning Richmond mass shooting says he was attacked in jail

One of the men who was wrongly accused of plotting a mass shooting in Richmond on July 4 told a Richmond television station he was attacked by other inmates in the Richmond City Jail.

“They just beat me, and they left me there. I couldn’t defend myself and I tried to defend myself, but I couldn’t,” Rolman Alberto Balcarcel Ac told WTVR-TV reporter Laura French in a story published Tuesday. He said other inmates thought he was a terrorist who would hurt their families.

Former Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith resigned in October under scrutiny over his public comments about the alleged mass shooting, which Smith claimed — without evidence — was planned for a large gathering at Byrd Park’s Dogwood Dell amphitheater.

Smith held a news conference on July 6 and did national media interviews in which he provided false information about what detectives found regarding a tip to police about weapons and a threat of a shooting. A caller speaking Spanish on July 1 told police about the weapons and — in a tip officers initially had difficulty understanding — said there was a plan for a mass shooting on July 4 in Richmond, according to police. The caller provided no known location, and authorities never verified that there was actually any plot for violence.

Smith later said his “experience” is part of how he reached the conclusion. His boss, Mayor Levar Stoney, also repeated the claim, and the city’s chief administrative officer, Lincoln Saunders, has said Smith acted logically in drawing his conclusion.

Balcarcel is from Guatemala, speaks Spanish and did the interview with WTVR through a translator.

“I am innocent of everything the police accuse me of and what they say about me, because they are lies about me and of Julio,” he said, referring to his brother’s father-in-law, who Smith also named as a suspect. “These are things that never, ever in our lives, had crossed our minds to do something like this, for which we have simply tried to be here in the United States, working harder and without harming anyone.”

Balcarcel said he wanted to clear his name and character.

“The only thing I would ask him is why he did it,” Balcarcel said of the person who called in the tip, whom Balcarcel said was a friend.

“I have never liked weapons and then this, well, it’s the accusation they made against me. Well, I feel that it was something serious, it was a great damage that they did to my life, and I feel like my life will not be the same.”

He said that police let him remain at home after they arrested the other man. Then, four days later, they arrested Balcarcel at work in Charlottesville.

“How difficult has this been for your family?” the reporter, French, asked him.

“Worse for my mother, because they are the ones that suffer the most,” he said. “She has always worried, always asked about how I am.”

Balcarcel was sentenced by a federal judge in November to 5½ months in federal prison for re-entering the U.S. after having been deported.

The Richmond City Jail, where Balcarcel said he was attacked, recently had more than 160 vacant positions, according to statements given by Sheriff Antionette Irving in July.