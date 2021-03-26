Man's acquittal 'showed that justice is blind,' but is lacking for slaying victim

Richmond officers found Harris-Scarborough shot to death in her car around 6:50 a.m. on April 9. The car was still idling, where she had parked it the night before in the 3400 block of Blakey Street in Church Hill.

Harris-Scarborough had been shot twice in the chest at close range with a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, which was never recovered.

Witnesses, who lived in the area, said they heard the gunshots around 9 p.m. the night before her body was discovered.

Three neighbors said they saw a man walking from the scene after the gunshots. They all gave the same rough description of the suspected shooter: a Black man in his 30s or 40s and approximately 6 feet tall. One also mentioned the man had facial hair.

Bolling fit the general description, but the height of the suspect would become a contentious issue at trial.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed the shooter exit the passenger side of Harris-Scarborough’s car with a black bag, walk into an alleyway and return to the car, still carrying the bag.