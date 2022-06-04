 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man's body discovered in Appomattox River

The body of an unidentified male was discovered in the Appomattox River on Saturday morning, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

At around 8:15 a.m., Chesterfield police were called to the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue in Ettrick after a body was discovered partially in the river. The body was recovered with the assistance of Chesterfield Fire & EMS and will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

