Man's body found in Richmond shed that caught fire from kerosene heater

Richmond fire crews found the body of man who had apparently been living in a shed behind a Northside home that caught fire Tuesday morning. He is the city's 12th fire fatality this year.

At 7:32 a.m., firefighters responded to 3606 Maryland Avenue, where heavy smoke and flames were coming from a shed behind the home, according to the fire department.

The crews pulled the man's body from the shed, where he had been reportedly living, the department said. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:40 a.m.

The flames were marked under control more than an hour later.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit believe the fire was caused by a kerosene heater the victim used to keep warm.

Fire officials have been concerned about the number of fatal fires since early this year, which had already seen 11 deaths in eight other fires. Last year, the city had two fire deaths. The city had two fatal fires in 2019; and none in 2018, according to data provided by the department.

The Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents of these five steps to increase fire safety: