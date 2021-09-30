Manslaughter charge dropped against Dinwiddie man who killed best friend when gun accidentally discharged

According to evidence, Sharpf and family members were asleep in their home in the 7400 block of Coleman's Lake Road when Hankins showed up unexpectedly just before 11 p.m.

Hankins "came banging around to the door and the side of the house" in an apparent attempt to wake Sharpf up, according to Dinwiddie Sheriff's Maj. William Knott.

"I don't know whether it was to shock him or whether it was a joke or prank," Knott said.

Sharpf was awakened by the disturbance and when he went to the door he saw a silhouette of a person outside - thinking it was an intruder, Knott said. By then Sharpf had armed himself with a handgun.

Moments later, Sharpf's gun accidentally discharged, authorities said, and a round penetrated the front door and struck Hankins, 37, killing him on the spot.

Knott said Hankins, who lived in the 4700 block of Forest Drive in North Dinwiddie and the father of two, didn't announce who he was while outside Sharpf's house. He apparently went to his friend's home just to visit.

Authorities did not say how they believe Sharpf's gun accidentally discharged. It was unknown whether the firearm malfunctioned or was mishandled in the confusion of the moment.