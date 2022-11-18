Maryland man accused of killing 3 children, former girlfriend in Chester

A Maryland man was arrested this afternoon and charged in a quadruple fatal shooting in Chester that killed his former girlfriend and her three children. The suspect is the father of the two youngest victims, both 4.

Police said Jonah Adams, 35, was apprehended by agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives near his residence in Maryland. He remains in custody in that state.

Chesterfield detectives have obtained warrants charging Adams with four counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4.

Police said Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna Cottle, and is the father of twins Kinsey and Jason Cottle.

No motive was provided for the shootings.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. Friday to the Cottle home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for reported disturbance. Once on scene, police entered the home to perform a welfare check and found the four shooting victims.

Adams was not on scene when police arrived.

Chesterfield police Maj. Michael Louth said one adult and three children were fatally shot in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road.

Louth would not release ages of the victims. He said it does not appear to be a random act, but investigators have not ruled out any possibilities.

"We're still working out all the details of the family dynamics," he said.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Our earlier story ...

Chesterfield County police are investigating a homicide with multiple victims in a neighborhood off Hopkins Road in Chester.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded about 5 a.m. to a reported disturbance on Laurel Oak Road. Once on scene, officers entered a house to conduct a welfare check and found multiple victims inside.

Officers cleared the house to make sure there was no ongoing threat inside.

Police declined to immediately release the number of victims, as they are still working to identify them and notify the victims' relatives.

"At this point, we're investigating this as a homicide," police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said. "The investigation appears to indicate this was not a random incident. As always, though, residents are encouraged to call police if they see anything suspicious. We also urge them to call if they have any information about this incident."