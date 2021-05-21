Maryland man pleads guilty in online dating scam that conned at least 8 women out of $267,000

A man who romanced at least eight women in three states that he met through dating websites and conned out of $267,361 pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court Friday in Richmond.

Eugene Johnson Jr., 39, of Leonardtown, Md., faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced Sept. 17 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. Federal sentencing guidelines, not binding on Hudson, will likely call for a lesser term.

Johnson ran the scam from December 2014 to January 2018, lying about having a romantic attachment to the women and then asked them for money after falsely claiming pressing financial needs.

Johnson allegedly used websites including Plenty of Fish to meet women in three states including Virginia.

Using aliases, Johnson obtained the telephone numbers of his victims and communicated with them over the telephone or via text messages. In at least one case he falsely posed as a U.S. Marine and the father of a child whose mother had died.

Johnson falsely claimed that he wanted to marry each woman, buy a house with her, and raise his son and any children she might have together, according to authorities.