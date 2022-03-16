Mayor Levar Stoney's proposal for Richmond's first Civilian Review Board largely leaves decision-making to police

An ordinance that Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration introduced at Monday’s City Council meeting establishes a civilian review board for the Richmond Police Department comparable to those in other cities.

The nine-page paper leaves intact the current complaint and investigation procedures into allegations of officer misconduct within the department, adding a layer of oversight at the end of that process.

Only after an internal investigation is completed by the department, and only in the most serious cases, would the board of seven civilians review the findings. It could investigate further — if there is money to do so — and offer a different recommendation to the police chief, who ultimately decides what happens to the officer.

“We can appreciate the work that our police department does, but we can also hold officers accountable as well,” Stoney said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. He added that his proposal finds that “happy medium.”

The proposal closely matches recommendations suggested by William Pelfrey Jr. — a professor at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs with expertise on policing, whom the administration hired as a consultant — but ignores many of the recommendations from a council-appointed task force that called for a completely independent office to handle all complaints against officers, audit police data and procedures, and make binding disciplinary decisions.

“People wanted the CRB to be independent from the police department. We heard over and over and over again that Richmonders aren’t making complaints against the police because they don’t have any trust in that process. This proposal keeps almost the entire process within the police department,” said Eli Coston, one of the task force’s co-chairs. An assistant professor at VCU in the department of gender, sexuality and women’s studies, Coston has researched policing data and Richmond police’s use-of-force incidents as part of the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project, which has been calling for civilian oversight for years.

“I think that if this proposal is implemented, then it actually has the potential to do more harm to our community in terms of trust in the process, trust in the police, and generally, trust in city government.”

Pelfrey disagreed, saying anything that increases transparency should increase trust. However, he did find some issues with the budgetary restrictions and appointment of members in the mayor’s proposal.

“I believe that it represents a reasonable civilian review board relative to the history of policing in Richmond,” he said, calling the oversight body recommended by the task force “all-powerful.”

“I think the typical civilian review board is appropriate for Richmond, given its history. I think that the civilian review board outlined by the mayor’s proposal would work in most cities across the United States, because I think it’s a straightforward and appropriate civilian review board.”

Touting the ordinance, Stoney said Tuesday, “Richmond is unique. Richmond should have a civilian review board that fits our needs at this time. I think that’s what our proposal does.”

The proposal stipulates five types of investigations the CRB would review: officer-involved shootings; deaths in custody; serious injuries in custody; accusations of physical or verbal abuse; and citizen appeals of the police department’s internal decisions or findings.

But it doesn’t define what is considered a serious injury, or physical or verbal abuse. Nor does it say who makes that determination. Both Pelfrey and Coston said the police would decide what goes before the board, based on similar CRBs.

It is unclear if an incident like last week’s arrest of a woman at a South Richmond Family Dollar, which was caught on video and in which she and the officer were injured, would be reviewed by a CRB.

“That would be something that the police department would want to refer to the CRB because it’s going to legitimize their internal affairs investigation,” Pelfrey said.

But Coston was not sure if that incident would go before an oversight body, as proposed, unless the citizen filed a complaint and appealed the decision of Internal Affairs. Alecia Nelson, who was charged with assaulting officer Graham Lang during the encounter, filed a complaint two days later alleging assault and excessive force, but the investigation into the incident is still on-going, according to the department.

In response to questions about the incident and the ordinance, administration officials said the threshold for CRB review is the accusation of abuse, not a determination about the abuse. Once appointed, the CRB members will draft policies and procedures under which it will operate, so it could set more specific perimeters on which cases it is to review, the administration said.

But Coston said the limited scope of the CRB’s review is the greatest cause for concern.

“With the CRB only hearing a small number of cases after they’ve gone through Internal Affairs, this really won’t change much for the average person who has a negative encounter [with] the police,” Coston said.

A frequently grievance from those who have filed complaints, and from officers under investigation, is how drawn out the Internal Affairs process is, Coston said. This proposal does nothing to shorten that timeline. Instead, it draws it out longer.

As proposed, the CRB could not review department investigations completed more than 60 days before all of its members are appointed, making it unlikely to review any internal investigations into the civil unrest of 2020 that inspired its creation. Currently, there is no public disclosure when internal investigations are closed or their outcomes, but the proposed ordinance requires written reports from the CRB about its findings and recommendations, and from the police chief’s response to all such recommendations.

Given that timeline, it is also unclear if the eventual CRB would review the department’s most recent officer-involved shooting, which occurred last week in Fulton Hill involving two officers who killed a man. That investigation is ongoing.

Three of the seven board members would be appointed by City Council; three would be appointed by Stoney; and one member by the police chief. But Pelfrey pointed out that the ordinance doesn’t state how people apply or are vetted. Administration officials said those details are forthcoming, while Coston added that since the mayor appoints the police chief, he would have undue influence over the board.

State law prohibits former or current law enforcement, or their family members, from serving. But Stoney’s proposal requires an employee of the police department to be a liaison between the board and police, and the assistance of a full-time employee assigned to the Inspector General.

The $200,000 annual budget includes $100 monthly stipends for board members and the salary for the full-time staff member. The remainder will cover the cost of filing subpoenas and hiring outside investigators, but only if funds are available. Administration officials said the budget was based on the board’s limited scope of investigation, but it could always request more funds if needed.

The ordinance was not discussed in any detail at Monday’s meeting. It was referred to the council’s committees for Public Safety, which meets Tuesday, and Governmental Operations, which meets Wednesday, when council members are expected to discuss it in greater detail and likely suggest changes.

It is slated to come back before the full council on March 28 for a public hearing.