Mayor Stoney unveils city's final report on gun violence during roundtable

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday the completion of a framework that his administration hopes will curb gun violence in the city for years to come.

"We're not here today to pat ourselves on the back because we know there is a lot of work to do," Stoney said at an hour-long, round-table discussion held Tuesday afternoon with partners VCU Health, Child Savers, Richmond Public Schools and Richmond police, who contributed to the 38-page report and the programs outlined in it. "We may not see the results overnight, that's why we need you committed for the long term."

The Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention framework that his administration published Tuesday has been years in the making, and brings together community-based programs under a singular effort targeting the city's most at-risk youth. A working group was first convened in October 2020 to begin working on the framework, and Stoney has periodically announced programs created within it.

The approach is broad, touching several city offices from Community Wealth Building to Parks and Recreation to Police, and outside agencies like VCU, Richmond and Henrico Health District, and nonprofits. It includes programs that provide counseling and mentorship, offer employment opportunities and other positive experiences for the most underserved and Black and brown communities.

Earlier this year, Stoney and city officials announced several initiatives including a $1 million grant program and the hiring for several positions to oversee some of the efforts: a new community safety coordinator and three "violence interrupters."

Last year, the city received a $500,000 grant for a program aimed at middle school students, and VCU touted it's hospital-based intervention efforts. Also in 2021, Stoney declared gun violence a public health crisis, a symbolic measure, but City Council later approved about $500,000 to support these efforts.

Since then, the city has earmarked millions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, part of a stimulus package to help communities recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.