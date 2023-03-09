A Mechanicsville couple has been charged with advertising sex for money online.

In January, the Hanover County sheriff’s office began investigating the solicitation of prostitution allegedly occurring at the couple’s home in the 9200 block of Tall Oaks Lane, Hanover Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. James Cooper said.

As a result of evidence from the investigation, a warrant was obtained to search the residence and officials recovered “numerous incriminating items,” Cooper said. That led authorities to obtain arrest warrants for Tara Rhiannon Inman, 45, and James Louron Inman, 49.

James Inman is alleged to have advertised his wife through the website, Cooper said. “All of this occurred at their private residence on Tall Oaks Lane,” he said.

Tara Inman was arrested March 1 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor prostitution, three misdemeanor counts of maintaining a bawdy house (brothel), one count of felony commercial sex trafficking, two counts of felony child neglect and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

James Inman was arrested March 2 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of maintaining a bawdy house, one count of felony commercial sex trafficking, two counts of felony child neglect and one felony count of possession of narcotics.

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond; James Inman is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Authorities urged anyone with information about these cases to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.

