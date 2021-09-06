Mechanicsville man charged with DUI after Aylett motorcyclist is killed in Hanover collision

An Aylett man driving a motorcycle was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a Hanover County crash, after authorities say they were hit by an impaired driver.

The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the the eastern, rural part of Hanover, near the intersection of Old Church Road and Piping Tree Ferry Road.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on Old Church Road when it crossed the double solid line and collided with a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound, a statement from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alex F. Ploechinger, 59, was driving the Harley. He died at the scene, police said.

The passenger was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Equinox, Edgar R. Gonzalez, 64, of Mechanicsville, was uninjured. He was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, the Sheriff's Office said.