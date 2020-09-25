Mechanicsville man charged with possessing child porn after police search his home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mechanicsville man has been arrested and charged with possessing and producing child pornography after authorities executed a search warrant at his home.

Daniel Luke Herring was charged with 10 counts of possession/distribution of child pornography and two counts of production of child pornography, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.

Hanover sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Steve DiLoreto said in the release that sheriff's investigators along with officers assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, searched Herring's home Sept. 17 in the 10000 block of Aynhoe Lane, based on a tip from an electronic service provider.

DiLoreto did not disclose what authorities seized but said "investigators continue to review the evidence."

Herring was being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.