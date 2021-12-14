Mechanicsville man convicted in 2019 of possessing child porn is arrested again for same offense

A Mechanicsville man, who was briefly incarcerated two years ago after being convicted of possessing child pornography, has been arrested again and charged with the same offense, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's investigators, acting on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant Monday at the home of Derek Lee Short in the 8000 block of Christopher Paul Drive. After collecting evidence, deputies arrested Short, 47, and charged him with one count of possessing child porn.

Short is accused of video recording a boy in a state of undress in a public restroom, said Hanover Sheriff's spokesman Lt. James Cooper.

"We don't know who the victim is; it's an unidentified juvenile," Cooper added.

On Feb. 28, 2019, investigators arrested Short following the execution of a search warrant at his home and charged him with unlawful creation of the image of another, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography for an offense that occurred on Jan. 10, 2019.