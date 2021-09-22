Mental health crises response in Richmond will change in December with introduction of Marcus Alert

Response to mental health crises is set to change later this year in Richmond when it becomes one of the first localities in the state to implement the Marcus Alert.
Named for Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old Black high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018 while experiencing his first mental health crisis, the new response system will go into effect in Richmond in December. Implementation statewide is slated for 2026.
Currently, police officers are dispatched to nearly all of the thousands of mental health-related calls that 911 dispatchers received annually in the city. The new system aims to diminish the role of police in mental health crises and shift response to behavioral health professionals.
"I've actually seen how a mental health crisis can turn into an arrest," said Lawrence West, founder of Black Lives Matter RVA, who was a panelist on a virtual community forum about the new alert system Wednesday night. "I'm very hopeful that this will de-escalate some of those situations, and I'm very excited for the future, and the resources that will be put toward effective change in our community."
The reform's stated goal is to decriminalize behavioral health crises, reduce arrests and increase treatment and support, according a release from the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, another one of the local stakeholders participating in the forum. Other stakeholders include the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond Human Rights Commission, which hosted Wednesday's information session. A second forum is scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The statewide plan includes mobile behavioral health crisis teams and regional call centers, training standards and public education campaigns. But implementation and coordinating local response is left to local working groups to decide.
Richmond's stakeholders have determined four levels of response: routine, moderate, urgent and emergent. Only the third and fourth levels still would require police response, according to Wednesday's presentation.
"Today, the only option, or only tool in our tool belt right now, is for a police response," said Stephen Willoughby, executive director of the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications. He said it would be "a win" if most of the less serious situations did not require a police response. "That would typically have been responded to by a street police officer without any special training or much specialty training," he said.
But in Richmond, the response for urgent and emergent response will still involve police, according to John Lindstrom, CEO of RBHA.
Lindstrom said the city is developing a co-response model, which is optional under the state plan. The model will start with two teams, pairing a trained crisis clinician with a police officer. They will ride and respond together, with the mental health expert taking the lead unless the situation is dangerous, Lindstrom said.
"The Marcus Alert is not a prohibition on police involvement, but it's a demand for involvement in other ways, and for reducing the amount of involvement," Lindstrom said. "Our goal, by having diversion possibilities, as well as better trained police officers, is that when they are involved, there's less chance that those bad outcomes can occur."
Last year, when Gov. Ralph Northam ceremonially signed the Marcus Alert into law, Princess Blanding, Peters' sister, called it "watered down and ineffective" because of the continued and discretionary role of police. She also criticized the long timeline for implementation statewide and the potentially disjointed application across the state.
Since then, Blanding has announced a third-party bid for governor and has promised an expanded and strengthened Marcus Alert system.
The local planning group has until Oct. 15 to submit its plan to the state.
To learn more, visit https://www.rva.gov/marcus-alert.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD