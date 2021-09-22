Mental health crises response in Richmond will change in December with introduction of Marcus Alert

Response to mental health crises is set to change later this year in Richmond when it becomes one of the first localities in the state to implement the Marcus Alert.

Named for Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old Black high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018 while experiencing his first mental health crisis, the new response system will go into effect in Richmond in December. Implementation statewide is slated for 2026.

Currently, police officers are dispatched to nearly all of the thousands of mental health-related calls that 911 dispatchers received annually in the city. The new system aims to diminish the role of police in mental health crises and shift response to behavioral health professionals.

"I've actually seen how a mental health crisis can turn into an arrest," said Lawrence West, founder of Black Lives Matter RVA, who was a panelist on a virtual community forum about the new alert system Wednesday night. "I'm very hopeful that this will de-escalate some of those situations, and I'm very excited for the future, and the resources that will be put toward effective change in our community."