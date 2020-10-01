Meth dealer who was nabbed after parking lot fight in Amelia pleads guilty to federal charge

A Dinwiddie County man arrested after drugs spilled out of a bag he was carrying during a struggle with two men at an Amelia County gas station has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

Eric Darnell Royal Jr., 23, faces five to 40 years in prison when sentenced Feb. 2 by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck. He pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Royal drove to Chula Gas Mart in Amelia last October with a red bag around his waist and a firearm inside his vehicle. Shortly after arriving, two men approached Royal, assaulted him and ripped the bag from his waist.

The struggle caused plastic baggies to fall out of the red bag onto the ground. After the fight, Royal picked up the red bag and left the gas station. Authorities said an off-duty law enforcement officer who witnessed the fight followed Royal to a residence in Amelia.

Law enforcement officers called to the scene after the fight recovered two plastic baggies on the ground in the parking lot; the bags contained 342 purple oval tablets determined to be 76 grams of methamphetamine and 59 grams of marijuana.