Mexican national gets 9 years for supplying heroin, fentanyl to Richmond drug dealers

A Mexican national who ran a drug trafficking operation from his apartment in downtown Richmond was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for supplying heroin and fentanyl to multiple drug traffickers in the local area.

Federal prosecutors described Leopoldo Allan Islas-Gonzalez, 39, as a "trusted source of large quantities of [heroin and fentanyl] to multiple drug traffickers in this area."

Islas-Gonzalez became the focus of investigators after Henrico County authorities executed a search warrant at a business on West Broad Street and located items consistent with the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

The business owner agreed to serve as a confidential source, and ultimately assisted U.S. Drug Enforcement agents in identifying his supplier and made two controlled buys of heroin and fentanyl that were shipped from California to Richmond.

That led to the arrest of Islas-Gonzalez.

"It is evident that he played a crucial role in a well-functioning conspiracy to provide fentanyl to the communities in the Eastern District of Virginia for profit, notwithstanding its inevitable perils," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Anthony said in court filings.

The quantity of drugs attributed to Islas-Gonzalez include 1005.9 grams of heroin, 4,997.73 grams of fentanyl and 3,664.75 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office statement of facts. That's more than 9.5 kilos of narcotics.

When Henrico police executed a search warrant at an auto detailing business in the 9000 block of West Broad Street in January 2022, they found fentanyl, cutting agents, a pill press, a digital scale and packaging materials. These discoveries led officers to identify two additional locations associated with the business — one in the 200 block of Rocketts Way in Richmond, and one in the 4400 block of Heidi Court in Midlothian, according to a federal affidavit.

On Jan. 25, 2022, members of the DEA's Richmond office executed search warrants at both locations and seized 7.5 kilos of fentanyl/heroin, equipment for selling the drugs, and a money counter from the Rocketts Way location and $35,000 in cash from the home on Heidi Court.

The business owner was arrested, and indicated the source of the fentanyl and heroin was a Hispanic man from California. He provided cell phone numbers for his drug source. During a search of his phone, agents reviewed numerous WhatsApp messages between the business owner and the drug supplier.

A photo of the supplier was also found, the affidavit says.

In February 2022, at the direction of DEA agents, the business-owner-turned-confidential-source sent several recorded WhatsApp messages to his supplier. During the recorded conversations, the supplier agreed to send heroin and fentanyl via United Parcel Service, and two separate UPS tracking numbers were provided.

In February, authorities seized the first parcel of fentanyl and, days later, seized a second parcel that contained heroin, according to the affidavit.

DEA agents then placed Islas-Gonzalez under surveillance in California. He was arrested in Pasadena on March 16, 2022, during a traffic stop. He provided a Mexican identification card that identified him as Juan Manuel Valenzuela Paez, but he acknowledged after being taken to jail that his actual name is Leopoldo Islas-Gonzalez.

On Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge Henry E. Hudson sentenced Islas-Gonzalez to 108 months in prison. The punishment was at the high end of discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which were calculated for the defendant at between 87 and 108 months.

Assistant federal public defender Laura Koening, in court filings, said Islas-Gonzalez worked to support his family until the COVID-19 pandemic but, when his income evaporated, was recruited by an acquaintance who was in the drug trade.

