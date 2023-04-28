A North Chesterfield man in custody following a shootout in Northern Virginia faces additional charges.

Police have said that on April 5, Tatiana N. David, 34, was abducted from her home in Ithaca, New York, and forced into a white sport-utility vehicle driven by Davis. New York state police said David and Davis had been in a relationship and share a child.

A Virginia trooper later spotted a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County, authorities said. As the trooper walked back to the SUV, the driver sped off, and police pursued.

The Cherokee ran off the road about 20 miles south of where police initially made contact, as state police say they positioned vehicles around the Jeep to force it to stop.

State Police said Davis began firing shots as troopers approached the Jeep. Troopers returned fire. Police say David died at the scene.

Davis was treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital and taken to Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

The new charges are in addition to the felony count of abduction served on Davis earlier this month. Davis is being held without bond.

The body of David was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, police said.