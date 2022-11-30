Midlothian bank teller pleads guilty to stealing money from accounts

A former Virginia Credit Union teller for a branch in Midlothian pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with two others to steal money from members' accounts after obtaining their personal banking information and creating fraudulent checks.

The scheme resulted in the theft of at least $40,000 from one member's account, and the attempted theft of $26,000 and $8,500 from two other accounts, according to the statement of facts filed by federal prosecutors.

Ya'Minah Unique Taylor, 22, who worked as a part-time teller for the Virginia Credit Union's Winterfield branch at 14351 Winterview Parkway in Midlothian, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Richmond to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud for offenses that occurred in April and May of this year.

U.S. District Judge Roderick Young convicted Taylor after accepting her plea and set sentencing for March 29.

The charge against Taylor was issued Nov. 10, and on Wednesday she was arraigned, had a bond hearing and pleaded in an expedited process. By taking responsibility early in the legal process, defendants may be able to reduce their exposure to more severe punishment.

According to federal prosecutors, Taylor, while employed a part-time teller, was approached in April by an unnamed co-conspirator, who proposed that she work with the conspirator and other individuals to take advantage of her employment to defraud the Virginia Credit Union by creating and attempting to cash fraudulent checks.

Taylor agreed to participate in the conspiracy and, for her role, would received a percentage of the funds stolen from credit union members' accounts.

Taylor then used her position to access bank customer information, including the real names of customers and their bank account and routing numbers. She used that information to create fraudulent counter checks from three separate member accounts. A counter check is a check that can be obtained from the bank branch and used to complete a transaction.

The customers whose accounts were compromised did not authorize the drafting of counter checks on their accounts.

Taylor made false representations to the credit union when she fraudulently completed counter checks drawn on the credit union accounts of the three victims. She also printed signature cards for the three accounts, in order to allow her co-conspirators to forge the victims' signatures on the fraudulent counter checks.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the alleged accomplices made the fraudulent counter checks payable to bank accounts that they controlled.

Between April and May of this year, Taylor printed 16 fraudulent counter checks drafted on the credit union accounts of the three victims. Then on April 28, May 4 and May 5, the co-conspirators presented three of those fraudulent checks to separate credit union branches to cash.

The conspirators successfully cased a bogus check for $40,000 drawn on the account of one of the victims with the memo line on the check referencing a "loan." The accomplices were able to cash the check in part because Taylor processed the transaction during one of her shifts as a teller.

Taylor passed the fraudulent check she printed to an accomplice identified only as "Co-Conspirator 1," who had pulled up to a drive-through window at the credit union's Winterfield branch. Several house later, an accomplice identified as "Co-conspirator 2" presented Taylor with the $40,000 check, which she processed and deposited into an account controlled by the conspirators.

After the fraudulent check was deposited, the conspirators withdrew the money through various methods until the funds eventually were depleted.

The conspirators also attempted to deposit checks totaling $26,000 and $8,500 at two other locations on April 28 and May 5, respectively, but the transactions apparently were not successful.

Glenn Birch, a spokesman for Virginia Credit Union, said the organization's fraud risk management team discovered the unauthorized activity involving Taylor and she was fired soon after.

Birch confirmed that one credit union member had money removed from their account as a result o the fraud, but "we restored that member's funds promptly," Birch said in an email.

"Our investigation revealed there were a few other attempts to remove money from member accounts, but they were not successful," he added. "We closed all affected accounts and provided new account numbers to all victims. A second employee was also terminated for violation of company policy as a result of our investigation."

The credit union referred the matter promptly to the U.S. Secret Service for further investigation and prosecution, Birch said.