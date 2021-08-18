Midlothian man gets 14 years in prison in $5.7 million fraud

A 65-year-old Midlothian man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his role in an investment fraud scheme that stole $5.7 million from victims.
James Leonard Smith was convicted by a federal jury last October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering on October 30, 2020, after a four-day trial. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.
"For years Smith conspired with Michael Bridge, Michael Johnson, and others to solicit funds from investor-victims on behalf of Chimera Group, Ltd. (“Chimera”), a shell entity whose sole apparent purpose was the facilitation of fraud.
"In total, Smith personally raked in over $300,000 from his participation in the Chimera scam," wrote Michael C. Moore, an assistant U.S. attorney in a sentencing memorandum to Hudson.
He added that, "The offense conduct here is incredibly serious. These crimes were not a one-time lapse in judgment. Rather, the offense conduct spanned years, and Smith and his co-conspirators inflicted significant economic harm on their victims, totaling millions of dollars. Many of the investors were individuals who could ill-afford to lose six-figure sums that represented years of personal savings or inherited wealth accumulated over a lifetime."
Smith's lawyer, William J. Viverette, sought a reduced term citing Smith's lack of any prior convictions, his poor health and health problems of other members of his family.
Following heart surgery in May, Smith's diabetes worsened and he is required to monitor his blood sugar throughout the day. "Overall, Mr. Smith’s poor health will require intensive, continuous medical attention and treatment for his numerous ailments and diseases," wrote Viverette.
Co-defendant James Michael Johnson, 70, of Richmond, was convicted in the same jury trial last October and sentenced to more than eight years in prison last March.
Stuart Jay Anderson, 54, of Aliso Viejo, California, an escrow attorney involved in the scheme, was sentenced to four years in prison last December. Brian Michael Bridge, 48, of London, England, also charged in the case, remains a fugitive.
Evidence showed that Smith participated in the worldwide scheme from 2014 to 2017 through Chimera Group Ltd., a purported investment company based out of the United Kingdom.
The fraud was an advance-fee scheme in which the defendants acted as promoters promising to pay the victims at a later date in exchange for an up-front payment. Smith and his co-conspirators told potential victims that their principal payments would be protected based on fabricated letters of credit and other documents that purported to be from a large financial institution.
The co-conspirators used escrow attorneys, who were themselves part of the scheme, to give victims the impression that their money would remain secure. Smith and his co-conspirators stole at least $5.7 million from their victims.
