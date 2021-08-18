Midlothian man gets 14 years in prison in $5.7 million fraud

Following heart surgery in May, Smith's diabetes worsened and he is required to monitor his blood sugar throughout the day. "Overall, Mr. Smith’s poor health will require intensive, continuous medical attention and treatment for his numerous ailments and diseases," wrote Viverette.

Co-defendant James Michael Johnson, 70, of Richmond, was convicted in the same jury trial last October and sentenced to more than eight years in prison last March.

Stuart Jay Anderson, 54, of Aliso Viejo, California, an escrow attorney involved in the scheme, was sentenced to four years in prison last December. Brian Michael Bridge, 48, of London, England, also charged in the case, remains a fugitive.

Evidence showed that Smith participated in the worldwide scheme from 2014 to 2017 through Chimera Group Ltd., a purported investment company based out of the United Kingdom.

The fraud was an advance-fee scheme in which the defendants acted as promoters promising to pay the victims at a later date in exchange for an up-front payment. Smith and his co-conspirators told potential victims that their principal payments would be protected based on fabricated letters of credit and other documents that purported to be from a large financial institution.

The co-conspirators used escrow attorneys, who were themselves part of the scheme, to give victims the impression that their money would remain secure. Smith and his co-conspirators stole at least $5.7 million from their victims.