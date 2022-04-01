Midlothian man gets 20 years to serve in assaulting Chesterfield officers in standoff that ended with him being shot

A Midlothian man who was shot and wounded by Chesterfield County police after he leveled what appeared to be a pump-action shotgun at them during a tense standoff inside his home was sentenced Friday to serve 10 years in prison on felony convictions of assaulting three officers who repeatedly urged him to surrender.

In addition, Bruce Wayne Terry, 51, was sentenced to serve an additional 10 years of previously suspended prison time he received for maliciously wounding a man by striking him in the head with a beer bottle during an unprovoked attack in 2005. The suspended time was imposed due to his convictions in the current case.

In sentencing Terry to more than five years above the high end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines in the officer-assault case, Chesterfield Circuit Judge David Johnson left little doubt about his regard for Terry's actions toward police and the fear the officers said they felt for their lives on Feb. 18, 2021.

"When I come to court, I do that with almost 100 percent certainty that I will come home at the end of the day," Johnson said in comments from the bench. "Anyone who gets up in the morning and puts on a uniform and badge, they don't have that comfort. They know that every single day, that this day may be their last day. And they know that last moment can come with shocking speed."

"And yet thousands of officers will put on that uniform and badge and walk out the door to that possible fate," the judge continued. "And in return for that, they get criticized and subjected to the most vicious derogatory comments, to the point that I wonder how we get anyone to serve today as a police officer."

In addition to that, the judge said, anyone who fires a gun — even if done justifiably in self-defense — comes away knowing that their lives are forever changed. That's also something police officers must deal with, "and that has to be considered in a split second," Johnson said.

Terry was shot three times in his mid-section after he swung a rifle in an arch-like motion while positioned inside a bedroom doorway, and then aimed it at three Chesterfield offices trying to negotiate with him. He earlier had brandished a buck knife.

The officers testified Friday that Terry expressed hostility towards them from the start, and at one point Terry stated they had to kill him. He had been drinking heavily and mixed that with Xanax tablets that his estranged wife testified he stole from her. The wife called police to report that Terry had held a knife to her; in testimony Friday, she said her husband of 23 years shoved her to the floor on her shoulder, which she previously had broken.

"I was terrified," Tiffany Terry testified. "I thought was going to die."

When police arrived at the couple's home in the 1300 block of Sunfield Drive, Terry ran to a back bedroom and the officers immediately encouraged him to come out and talk. Body camera footage of the standoff was played Friday in court.

When one officer asked Terry if he had any weapons, he replied, "Oh yeah." The officer then instructed Terry to show his hands, but he never showed both of his hands at the same time.

Terry eventually stuck his hand out while armed with a large buck knife, and he started to rotate his wrist so the officers could see the blade. After being ordered to drop the knife, Terry pulled the knife back into the room and displayed his middle finger at the officers. Moments later, Terry swung the long-gun in an arch before aiming it at the officers.

One officer fired, and then a second, and Terry fell back into the room. The officers didn't immediately know whether they shot him.

The weapon appeared to be a pump-action shotgun but, after the shooting, police discovered it was a pellet rifle whose blaze orange tip had been removed. "It looked very real," said Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt.

Officer Joseph Coy, one of the officers who fired, testified he feared for his life and the life of his colleagues when he saw the barrel of Terry's firearm angle toward him. In the moments leading to that, Terry "told me I was going to kill him."

Officer Sean McGann, the second officer who fired, testified that Terry wouldn't comply with police commands and said, "we would have to kill him."

"The officers were completely non-threatening to this defendant," Nesbitt told the court in urging a stiff punishment. "They repeatedly asked him ... to come out and talk to them. He was intentionally threatening to the officers. When asked if he was armed, he said, 'Oh yeah.' He refused at any time to show both of his hands to let them see that he, in fact, would not be a threat to them. He pulled a weapon, initially the knife ... and ultimately" the look-a-like shotgun. "This was a terrifying experience."

Terry was known to police before the standoff. Detective James Barrett testified that police had records of eight incidents at Terry's residence since 2001, four of which involved domestic assaults.

Terry's wife testified she stayed with him despite the abuse. "I tried to make it work because of the children."

Defense attorney Stephen Sommers, in seeking a moderate sentence, told the court that his client, to this day, "has absolutely no recollection" of the events that night. After being shot three times, Terry was in a coma for nine days.

Sommers said Terry had been a long-term alcoholic, and it seemed apparent that Terry wanted to die that evening by what's known as "suicide by cop." In a rambling statement to the court, Terry apologized to the court and the officers, saying, "I don't recall anything that happened that night." Terry also emphasized that the pellet gun he leveled at the officers was non-functioning.

"It is one thing to not remember something," the judge said, adding he was taking Terry's comments at face value. "But it's an entirely different thing when you examine what is one's reaction when either the memory is recovered, or you're told what happened."

The judge said he listened carefully to Terry's comments and was "particularly struck" by Terry's assessment of what happened upon learning of the events. "He feels it's important to tell me that the pellet gun didn't work. He feels it's important to tell me that, 'I wouldn't have done it sober' — which to me is an acknowledgement that he recognizes that he is capable of such actions when not sober."

"This was a recent event, but this is years of [dysfunction], and if you're got a problem, you do something about it."