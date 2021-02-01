Midlothian woman charged with DUI, manslaughter in River Road crash that killed Chesterfield resident

A Midlothian woman has been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter following a Saturday crash in Chesterfield County that killed the driver of another car.

Jordan Barksdale, 23, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the two-vehicle wreck in the 20400 block of River Road.

Chesterfield police said Barksdale was driving east on River Road in a 2007 Honda CR-V when her vehicle was struck head-on by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west.

The Jeep, driven by Kaelyn Stine, 23, crossed the yellow center line into the path of Barksdale’s car, police said.

Police said their investigation indicates that Stine had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash and was distracted by her cellphone before crossing the center line. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Stine was being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.