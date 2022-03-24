Midlothian woman pleads guilty to killing motorist while intoxicated and distracted by cellphone

A Midlothian woman who had drunk multiple cocktails and hard seltzers and was distracted by her cellphone when she crashed last year into a young woman's car on River Road, killing her, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Kaylin M. Stine, 24, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.215% — more than twice the presumptive legal intoxication level to drive — when her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the double yellow center line and struck head-on a 2007 Honda CR-V driven by Jordan Barksdale, 23, on the evening of Jan. 30, 2021.

Barksdale, who had to be extricated from her vehicle, died after being taken to a local hospital.

After the crash, Stine told Chesterfield police officers at the scene that she had been distracted by her cellphone, and "might have been looking" at her boyfriend's location using her phone "to see if he was coming home to surprise her," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Gravens told the court in a summary of evidence. The boyfriend had been deployed to the U.S. Capitol with the Virginia National Guard.

Stine also admitted to police she had consumed numerous drinks with friends, beginning early to mid-afternoon, at Barrio Taqueria in Richmond, Plaza Azteca in Chesterfield and at a friend's house in the hours leading to the 10:28 p.m. crash in the 20400 block of River Road, Gravens said in his summary. A partially consumed container of White Claw hard seltzer was found on the passenger side floorboard of her Jeep after the crash.

Had the case gone to trial, Jacob Morris, the victim's boyfriend, would have testified that Barksdale had been hanging out at his Amelia County home that evening. The couple cooked dinner and watched a movie before she decided to leave about 10 p.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, motorist Joseph Cosner came upon the scene of the crash that involved Barksdale's and Stine's vehicles and attempted to render aid. He found that Stine had exited her vehicle, telling him she was okay. Cosner then turned his attention to Barksdale, who was trapped inside her vehicle and largely unresponsive.

"He called 911 and tried to comfort [Barksdale] until EMS arrived," Gravens told the court.

After officers arrived and encountered Stine, she had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. She did not directly answer the officers' questions, but "showed concern for the other driver and wanted to know if she was OK," the prosecutor said.

Stine told officers she had just left her friend's house, where she said she had drank 2 to 3 White Claw hard seltzers. During a subsequent interview with an investigator, Stine said she had been at the Barrio in Richmond with friends having lunch, where she had one or two margaritas with food. From there, she and her friends went to Plaza Azteca, where she said she drank another margarita.

Stine said the group ended up at the home of another friend, where she had two to three White Claw seltzers.

Over the next several days, the investigating officer retraced Stine's steps and retrieved receipts at the locations Stine stopped on the day of the crash. The waitress at Barrio's advised Stine had consumed four mixed tequila and mezcal cocktails and one shot of tequila. At Plaza Azteca, a surveillance video showed Stine with a "Beer-rita," a margarita with an upside-down beer inside.

The officer also obtained video from a gas station that showed Stine purchase two White Claw hard seltzers.

Finally, the officer spoke with Stine's friend who hosted the gathering at night's end, and the friend and the friend's boyfriend said Stine was drunk and they asked her multiple times to stay overnight and not drive. But Stine indicated she had to get home for her dogs. Stine also was offered a ride home but she refused.

"When questioned about this [by the officer], the boyfriend indicated this is not the first time that Stine has done this," Gravens told the court.

Stine's attorney, John Luxton, told the court that Stine was immediately remorseful after the crash. As she was outside her wrecked Jeep with a broken ankle, police body camera video captured her anguish. "She would say, 'Please tell me how that person is doing. Is she going to be okay? This is all my fault,' " Luxton quoted her as saying.

"And then as it went on she made some remarks about, 'I wish I were the one that were in such bad shape,'" Luxton said.

After hearing Graven's case summary and Luxton's response, Chesterfield Circuit Judge Jayne Pemberton convicted Stine on her guilty pleas and set sentencing for July 11.

Barksdale, who was killed in the crash, was an employee of the Chesterfield Treasurer's Office and was pursing a degree to become a surgical technician, according to her obituary notice.