'Minimal impact on 911 operations': Eleven workers for Richmond's 911 center positive for COVID

Eleven employees of Richmond's Department of Emergency Communications have tested posted for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, a spokeswoman for the department confirmed Thursday.

With a tenth of the call center's 100 employees affected, "there has been minimal impact on 911 operations and a slight delay in non-emergency answer times," said Karen L. Gill in an email.

No DEC employee has face-to-face contact with the public as a regular part of their jobs, she said.

"DEC has contingency plans and multiple redundancies in place to cover a multitude of situations, including those in which our workforce is reduced, so that we are always prepared to answer and dispatch all 911 calls and non-emergency calls in a timely manner," Gill said. "For this particular situation, we have made staffing and scheduling changes to ensure that core functions are being met while employees are recovering."

The first week of March, 98.2% of non-emergency calls were answered within 10 seconds; a week later, March 7-13, that measure of efficacy fell to 92.8% of non-emergency calls answered within 10 seconds, according to information provided by Gill.