Missing 6-month-old girl found by Chesterfield police, father released on bond

The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Friday that 6-month-old Kynsley Grimshaw was found unharmed and returned home after she was reported missing earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Lt. Justin Aronson said Kynsley was reported missing by her mother and believed to be in custody with her father Andrew Grimshaw, 32.

Police obtained a warrant for Grimshaw's residence near the 5300 block of Huntmaster Drive in Chesterfield, in relation to a separate assault investigation.

Andrew reportedly physically assaulted, threatened and brandish a firearm during an incident on March 31 before leaving the scene with his child, police said in a news release.

Authorities were unable for find Kynsley and her father initially, but Grimshaw turned himself in on April 10. He was released on bond and served with a preliminary protective order, which said that he could not have any contact with Kynsley.

Kynsley was still believed to be in Grimshaw's custody at the time of his release. She and her father were located six days afterwards, according to police.

Grimshaw could potentially face additional charges for violating the preliminary order which includes a fine up to $2,500 and a sentence of one year in prison.

