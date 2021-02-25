 Skip to main content
Missing Henrico woman is dead after being found unresponsive in a car in Richmond
police lights.jpg

Richmond police said a woman who had been reported missing last month by Henrico County is dead after being found in a car near Whitcomb Court.

Police said At’taysiyah Dye was unresponsive when officers found her in the car about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was parked in the 2500 block of Glenlea Avenue in the city’s East End.

Dye, who police said was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Henrico and Richmond police are working together on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5234 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

