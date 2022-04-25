Missing Jackson State University student believed to be in Richmond, authorities say

A missing student from Jackson State University is believed to be in Richmond, according to officials at the Mississippi campus.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued a silver alert for Kamilah Fipps, 21, a college senior from Milwaukee, Wis., on April 21.

She was last seen on campus on April 19 at her residence hall, according to the alert.

Alonda Thomas, a spokeswoman with the university, said campus police provided an update Monday morning saying that Fipps had purchased a Greyhound bus ticket on April 20. Her final destination was New York City, but authorities believe she got off in Richmond.

Thomas said cell phone and credit card records showed Fipps was in the Scott's Addition and Diamond area, near the bus station off Arthur Ashe Boulevard, on April 21. A clerk at an ice cream shop in the area told police they had seen Fipps, Thomas said.

Her cell phone was still pinging in the Richmond area on Saturday, the spokeswoman said Monday.

Mississippi authorities are working with police in Richmond to safely locate Fipps.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair in locks and dark brown eyes, according to the silver alert. She wears gold metal rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Investigator Terrence Ware, with the JSU Department of Public Safety, at (601) 985-7740.