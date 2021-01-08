Mistaken identity prompts shooting that paralyzed National Guard vet. The crime still haunts family, as shooter gets 20 years.

McKellon's family was aghast at the news.

The shooting and its devastating consequences came full circle on Dec. 22, when a Petersburg judge sentenced Fisher to serve 20 years in prison on his earlier guilty pleas to aggravated malicious wounding, felonious use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in McKellon's Jan. 2, 2019 shooting.

The punishment brought some measure of justice for McKellon, now 26. But he and his family are still reeling two years later, struggling to pick up the pieces of a shooting that shattered his life and dreams.

"A lot of people just don't know what goes on behind the scenes after someone suffers from a violent crime, after someone suffers from a devastating gunshot wound," said Alexandra Clark, who has taken on the role of her son's caregiver. "The aftermath — that's what nobody understands. It's like, so what do you do? How do you do it? Who do you contact? What are your resources? Where are your friends? There's so much more to it than just, OK, well the [shooter] got sentenced and jail."

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. after McKellon got turned around in his aborted journey to Southpark Mall. Although he lived in Richmond, he had traveled from Washington, D.C. that day after visiting with friends and family there, Clark said.