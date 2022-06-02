Mistrial declared in sexual assault case involving Short Pump teacher

A Henrico County judge declared a mistrial Thursday after a jury could not come to a unanimous decision for the two charges against a Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student.

A hearing was set for later this month to decide how to proceed. At that hearing, Lakey’s attorney Craig Cooley is expected to ask the judge to strike the charges against his client. If the judge does not agree, prosecutors could retry the case.

Lakey, and Cooley, declined to comment after court on Thursday. Lakey, who is out on bond, was released from GPS monitoring and will be allowed to travel to North Carolina, where he was arrested, with prior approval from the court.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said prosecutor Kelly Cotting would consult with the accuser, Lakey’s former student, about moving forward.

“Despite the outcome, it doesn’t lessen our belief in her,” Taylor said.

Lakey has taught physical education at Short Pump for 30 years, since the school opened. He has been on unpaid administrative leave since April 2021, when Henrico police opened an investigation into an incident from the 2016-17 school year based on a tip from Child Protective Services.

Lakey’s former student testified on Tuesday, the first of the three-day trial, that around 7 p.m. after school in March 2017, Lakey followed her into a bathroom at the middle school, pushed her against a sink and assaulted her from behind.

She was 14 at the time, and didn’t tell anyone for four years. The Richmond Times-Dispatch does not identify accusers in sexual assault cases.

Lakey denied the allegation when he testified Wednesday.

Both attorneys agreed that the case came down to who the jury believed: the accuser or Lakey. Each spent most of the closing arguments trying to poke holes in the other side’s credibility.

“This is a case of zero corroboration,” Cooley said. “A bald, false accusation ... an allegation that will never go away.”

Lakey spent much of his two-hour testimony going through dozens of text messages, receipts from grocery stores and gas stations, and school and county recreation calendars that accounted for his whereabouts nearly every school day during March 2017, but Cotting pointed out that no else had corroborated his timeline. Lakey declined to meet with investigators on the advice of an attorney, who was not Cooley.

During March, Lakey coached the junior varsity boys soccer team at Deep Run High School every day after school from 4 to 5:30 p.m. He also worked for the Richmond Strikers, filling storage bins with soccer equipment for tournaments the organization held throughout the month.

“I believe we have proven Mr. Lakey’s innocence beyond a reasonable doubt,” Cooley said. “Do your duty. Protect this man.”

Cotting told the jury that the girl didn’t come forward immediately because, in part, she didn’t think anyone would believe her. An expert witness who specializes in child abuse cases said it’s not uncommon for children to delay reporting abuse, and few make false claims.

“He picked her because he thought no one would believe her,” Cotting said. “[She] is a nobody. Mr. Lakey is the king of Short Pump Middle School. You saw that power dynamic play out in court.”

Though there were no other witnesses to the assault, and no physical evidence, Cotting said the accuser had no reason to lie about what happened to her.

“See [her]. Hear [her]. Believe [her],” Cotting said.

The jurors deliberated for 2.5 hours before telling Henrico Circuit Court Judge L.A. Harris Jr. that they were hung. Harris instructed them to try again to reach a unanimous decision and, after another hour, the panel of seven women and five men — an alternate, a woman, was dismissed just before deliberations began — remained split, forcing Harris to declare the mistrial.