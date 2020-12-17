Montross man convicted of illegal reentry sentenced to two years

A Mexican citizen living in Montross was sentenced in federal court Thursday to two years in prison for illegally reentering the U.S. after his earlier removal due to a conviction for the carnal knowledge of a child.

Jose Francisco Zepeda-Reyes, 31, initially entered the U.S. lawfully as the child of a lawful permanent resident. In 2011, when he was 20 years old, he was convicted in Essex County of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age and sentenced to five years in prison and deported after completing his prison term.