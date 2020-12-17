Montross man convicted of illegal reentry sentenced to two years

A Mexican citizen living in Montross was sentenced in federal court Thursday to two years in prison for illegally reentering the U.S. after his earlier removal due to a conviction for the carnal knowledge of a child.
Jose Francisco Zepeda-Reyes, 31, initially entered the U.S. lawfully as the child of a lawful permanent resident. In 2011, when he was 20 years old, he was convicted in Essex County of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age and sentenced to five years in prison and deported after completing his prison term.
He illegally reentered the U.S. and began living in Montross. In 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement learned he had illegally reentered and he was arrested. After being prosecuted by authorities in Westmoreland County for failing to register as a sex offender, he was turned over to federal authorities for illegal reentry.
