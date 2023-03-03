Three more animal cruelty charges were filed Thursday in the case of Byrd Rareshide, a former Virginia horse show judge who stands accused of starving retired show horses entrusted to her by owners from around the world.

Rareshide owns The Byrd’s Nest Farm in the 4200 block of Tabscott Road in Goochland County.

Ten animal cruelty charges were announced by county animal control officials on Feb. 18. The three additional charges bring the total to 13.

Each charge corresponds to a horse in her care, confirmed Goochland County Commonwealth Attorney Mike Caudill.

Caudill could not confirm the reason for the delayed charges, but said they were filed as additional veterinary reports were returned to Goochland County Animal Control and Protection.

The horses were scattered to stables throughout Virginia after a Facebook post by horse owner Kimberly St. John went viral on Feb. 5.

In the post, St. John said that a vet who had visited Rareshide’s retirement farm found her horse, Loki, in emaciated condition.

In a matter of days, other owners arranged to remove as many as 15 horses from Rareshide’s care.

Veterinarians who recovered Rareshide’s horses noted that several had heart murmurs consistent with starvation.

One has already been euthanized since its removal from Rareshide’s farm, according to Rebecca Kramer, a veterinarian at Keswick Equine Clinic.

In Virginia, horses are technically classified as livestock animals, not companion animals. Caudill, the prosecutor, said the distinction presents “hurdles” when animal control actually needs to remove animals.

In the courtroom, however, Caudill said the distinction wouldn’t affect the animal cruelty charges for which Rareshide is being prosecuted. Under Virginia code, animal cruelty can be charged when an accused deprives “any animal of necessary food, drink, shelter, or emergency veterinary treatment.”

Rareshide has said that she looks forward to proving her innocence. In previous interviews, Rareshide denied intentionally starving the horses, and argued the horses she sees are typically older, have issues with their teeth, or have disease. She said those reasons explain why it was harder for some to “keep weight on” during the winter.

“As desperately as I try not to make that happen, that is what happens,” said Rareshide.

Rareshide served as a judge for the Virginia Horse Show Association. As recently as January, Rareshide’s name was included on a public list of horse judges maintained by the organization, but her name has since been removed. The VHSA did not respond to requests for comment on her removal.

Rareshide’s case heads to trial on June 29.

