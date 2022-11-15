More charges filed against driver accused in killing Osborne Turnpike cyclist

Additional criminal charges have been filed against an 18-year-old motorist who police say fatally struck a cyclist and injured another on Osborne Turnpike this summer.
Jeffrey Brooks, of Richmond, is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence - maiming, driving under the influence - first offense, and causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user.
Holland, an avid cyclist, was a longtime Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden employee. C. Jonah Holland, 49, of Richmond, was killed in the Aug. 13 crash.
Brooks’ original charges included involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI.
The injured cyclist has been released from the hospital and is recovering, Henrico County police said.
Police said the two cyclists were traveling south on Osborne when they were struck by a Ford sport-utility vehicle near Village Field Lane.
PHOTOS: Remembering C. Jonah Holland
The Bloemendaal House at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was the site of a Celebration of Life for C. Jonah Holland on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jonah was the digital content manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for 14 years. She was killed by a motorist while cycling in August.
The Bloemendaal House at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was the site of a Celebration of Life for C. Jonah Holland on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. John Holland watched children Grayson and Josie Holland, listen to a tribute from a friend who talked about Jonah's relationship with her children.
The Bloemendaal House at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was the site of a Celebration of Life for C. Jonah Holland on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jonah was the digital content manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for 14 years. She was killed by a motorist while cycling in August.
A celebration of life for C. Jonah Holland, who for 14 years was Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's digital content manager, was held outside the Bloemendaal House at Lewis Ginter on Sunday. Attendees (below) left messages on bulbs that will be planted in the Lucy Payne Minor Garden.
John Holland hugged his children Grayson and Josie after they spoke of their mother.
The Bloemendaal House at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was the site of a Celebration of Life for C. Jonah Holland on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jonah was the digital content manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for 14 years. She was killed by a motorist while cycling in August.
Holland's mother, Susan Huff Schmitt, listened during a tribute to her daughter.
Rev. Jamie Lynn Haskins stands by a photo of Holland as a song plays in her memory.
The Bloemendaal House at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was the site of a Celebration of Life for C. Jonah Holland on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jonah was the digital content manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for 14 years. She was killed by a motorist while cycling in August.
The Bloemendaal House at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was the site of a Celebration of Life for C. Jonah Holland on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jonah was the digital content manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for 14 years. She was killed by a motorist while cycling in August. Rev. Jamie Lynn Haskins stands by a photo of Holland as a song plays in her memory.
Friend Jennifer Cunningham talked about her relationship with Jonah and its impact on her life.
Attendees were encouraged to leave a message on a bulb that will be planted in the garden at Lewis Ginter.
The Bloemendaal House at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was the site of a Celebration of Life for C. Jonah Holland on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jonah was the digital content manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for 14 years. She was killed by a motorist while cycling in August. Attendees were encouraged to leave a message on a bulb that will be planted in the garden at Lewis Ginter.
Attendees touched the medals that Holland collected for her cycling and other activities.
