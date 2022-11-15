 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

More charges filed against driver accused in killing Osborne Turnpike cyclist

  • 0

Their A1 Since Day 1 burger brought folks in during Burger Week to experience the Grove Ave. spot with the vibe of a friend's basement bar. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Additional criminal charges have been filed against an 18-year-old motorist who police say fatally struck a cyclist and injured another on Osborne Turnpike this summer. 

Jeffrey Brooks, of Richmond, is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence - maiming, driving under the influence - first offense, and causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user. 

C. Jonah Holland, 49, of Richmond, was killed in the Aug. 13 crash. Holland, an avid cyclist, was a longtime Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden employee. 

Jonah Holland

Holland

Brooks’ original charges included involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI.

People are also reading…

The injured cyclist has been released from the hospital and is recovering, Henrico County police said. 

Police said the two cyclists were traveling south on Osborne when they were struck by a Ford sport-utility vehicle near Village Field Lane.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astrophysicists begin planning for interstellar object interception

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News