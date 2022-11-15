More charges filed against driver accused in killing Osborne Turnpike cyclist

Additional criminal charges have been filed against an 18-year-old motorist who police say fatally struck a cyclist and injured another on Osborne Turnpike this summer.

Jeffrey Brooks, of Richmond, is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence - maiming, driving under the influence - first offense, and causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user.

C. Jonah Holland, 49, of Richmond, was killed in the Aug. 13 crash. Holland, an avid cyclist, was a longtime Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden employee.

Brooks’ original charges included involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI.

The injured cyclist has been released from the hospital and is recovering, Henrico County police said.