More details released about fatal Henrico County fire

The identity of a woman who died in an eastern Henrico County house fire has been released by authorities. 

Gail Katrina Thompson, 61, of Henrico, was one of two individuals killed in the blaze, the Henrico County Division of Fire said in a statement. Authorities are working to identify the second victim and notify his or her family.

Crews were dispatched to the single-story house fire in the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane at about around 2:21 a.m. Thursday.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two people were fatally injured in a fire at this home on Elkridge Lane

Two adults were fatally injured in an early morning blaze at this house in the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane in Henrico County.

A third victim believed to be a resident of the home was transported to hospital, but was not injured.

The fire occurred in a corner room in the back of the home and was extinguished within 15 minutes, officials said. 

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and the Henrico County Police Division is conducting an investigation due to the deaths.

Fire and police officials believe four residents lived in the house and all four have been accounted for. 

Area community members who captured photo or video evidence of the fire are asked to send the items to police@henrico.us. Information regarding the cause of the fire can be summited to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Wrongful conviction case judge queries detective

