More speed cameras may be coming to Richmond

Richmond’s wish list for the General Assembly is taking shape, including a request for permission to use radar-triggered cameras to catch speeding cars and trucks on residential streets and another for state funds for new facilities in the James River Park System.

The guts of the list is a series of very technical bills aimed at making affordable housing more available.

While those requests are tasks for the legislature to do, there are two pending notions the city wants the General Assembly to reject.

One is any measure to bar Richmond for trying again next year with a referendum to authorize the One Casino and Resort project, rejected last year by 51% of votes cast. State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, has already introduced a bill to add Petersburg to the list of cities that could host a casino if voters approve while also barring Richmond from holding another referendum before Petersburg votes.

The second is any suggestion to accelerate the multi-milliondollar, multi-decade task of preventing combined sewer overflows into the James River by 2035 — a task with a $1.3 billion price tag, much of which is covered by Richmonders’ water and sewer bills. Last year, the General Assembly appropriated $100 million for this work, while the city is using $50 million of federal American Rescue Plan funds, as well as a $50 million local match for more work.

“The city’s ratepayers cannot do this alone and consistent funding in successive state budgets will be required for the city to complete this project by 2035 as mandated,” a draft of the legislative wish list noted.

The problem is that Richmond’s sewers were long ago designed to bring both wastewater and water from rainfall and snowfall to its treatment plant, but when rain or snow are heavy, some untreated wastewater from homes and business overwhelms the system and flows into the James.

Most of the new drains and sewers to fix the problem are in place, and Department of Public Utilities engineers have identified the 10 projects that will tackle the last 9% of the overflow problem. They’re on track to submit a final plan for this to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality by its July 1, 2024, deadline.

Richmond, meanwhile, wants to use radar-triggered cameras to issue tickets for speeding on residential districts, in parks and over bridges, as well as in some business districts. The request does not detail which business districts might see the cameras.

Virginia authorized radar-triggered cameras to record images of cars and trucks traveling at least 10 miles an hour over the speed limit at posted school crossing zones or highway work zones in 2020. The record then is the basis for a ticket.

The bill authorizing this passed on largely, but not completely, partisan splits, with most Democrats favoring and most Republicans opposing.

Earlier this year, the City Council approved using the cameras in school crossing and for work zones, with initial violations warranting a $50 fine and subsequent ones within 30 days a $100 ticket. Fines go to a special fund to finance the speed camera program and programs for the city’s Vision Zero Action plan to reduce traffic deaths.

For the James River Park System, the city is hoping the General Assembly will appropriate $15 million this year and next, so it can add four “eco-labs” to highlight aspects of the 600-acre system’s flora and fauna, as well as two immersive historical sites at Ancarrow’s Land and along the Richmond Slave Trail.

The funding will seed these projects and contribute to maintenance at the park system. The city has budgeted $1.5 million for the park system’s operations this year and $100,000 for infrastructure work.

On housing, Richmond is asking the General Assembly to let it give residents who are behind with their real estate payments more time to pay up. Currently, state law allows payment plans of up to five years for back taxes, but the city says giving people more time means they can keep monthly payments at more affordable levels. That should reduce the number that can’t keep up payments and default, which means the property ends up in the city’s hands.

The city also is asking the legislature to give it more flexibility in writing zoning rules to make programs that finance affordable housing, such as low income tax credits, more feasible.

Another request is for a measure that allows the assessor to set a taxable value for affordable housing units that were built with subsidies on the basis of actual rental income, rather than the price at which the land and building could be sold.