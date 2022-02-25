More than 100 clergy, activists mass at City Hall, frustrated by Mayor Stoney's refusal on Friday to discuss their gun violence program

More than 100 clergy, activists and supporters, nearly all of them bearing signs naming one of the more than 150 people killed in Richmond over the past two years, arrived at City Hall on Friday morning, hoping to meet Mayor Levar Stoney to discuss gun violence prevention.

Stoney recently announced a slew of programs targeting gun violence that did not include one proposed by Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Communities, or RISC, a justice ministry organization made up of 22 congregations.

Its members said they have made 11 previous attempts to meet with Stoney since he was re-elected in 2020, and that each was denied. On Feb. 11, the group sent a letter saying they would come to Stoney, at City Hall, on Friday to meet with him at 11 a.m. Again, they were denied a meeting.

Stoney's office had told the group ahead of Friday's demonstration that the mayor would not meet with them, but they came anyway. Jim Nolan, Stoney's spokesman, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the mayor or an administration official has met with RISC, which also advocates for fair housing issues, at least a dozen times since 2019, but it is unclear if any of those meetings came after Stoney's re-election in 2020.

"We are not going anywhere," Rabbi Michael Knopf of Temple Beth-El told the crowd Friday. "We are going to continue to press forward. We are going to continue to work, to hit the streets, to make our voices heard, so that the mayor and all the leaders in our city will do what they need to do to save lives. That's what we want. That's what we demand."

In a statement posted to Twitter around 3 p.m., Stoney accused the group of "bullying and intimidating public officials" and using "gun violence victims as pawns."

"The path we are taking in Richmond has been informed by a vast array of community members, including yourselves, and experts. It is evidence-based," Stoney's open letter to RISC Leadership said. "Please afford me, the Chief of Police, my Administration and the many members of the community who are working with us the respect and grace to do what we think is best for the people of Richmond."

RISC is pushing a gun violence prevention program called Group Violence Intervention, or GVI. The strategy was pioneered in Boston under “Operation Ceasefire” in the 1990s and calls for community members to partner with police and social service providers to work with those few people likely to commit violence. It has since been implemented in Oakland, where it reduced homicides by half; in New Haven, Conn., where it resulted in a 78% reduction in gun homicides; and in Stockton, Calif., with a 42% reduction, according to National Network for Safe Communities, which helps communities implement the plan.

"It's effective because it tries to stop the next murder — not solve the last one," said Pastor Don Coleman, of East End Fellowship in Richmond and co-president of RISC.

The group is calling for a $25,000 problem analysis, which pinpoints those most likely to commit violence or be the victims of violence, and a two-year contract with the NNSC to implement GVI, which would cost $250,000.

"That solution has been ignored for two years and recently the mayor proposed a hodgepodge of strategies to tackle the problem with a price tag of millions," the group said ahead of Friday's event.

Earlier this month, Stoney announced a new $500,000 gun buyback program, promised to distribute $1 million in community grants to combat gun violence, and hired a new community safety coordinator — a position that was originally recommended by a task force the city administration formed in 2020 to "reimagine" public safety.

Officials said the funding will come from federal aid the city received last year from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The nonprofit NextUp RVA, which operates after-school programming for Richmond Public Schools students, will distribute the grant money to community-led programs focused on parenting support, mental health services, tutoring, mentorships and after-school programs. Stoney is listed among the nonprofit's board members.

Nolan, Stoney's spokesman, has said the city doesn't support the implementation of GVI because "we do not support a law enforcement heavy approach to gun violence prevention, which GVI is." But earlier this month, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said his department is also playing a role in the mayor's gun violence prevention strategy by hiring three civilian "violence interrupters."

Several people at Friday's demonstration decried both the gun buyback and interrupters programs.

"Nobody is selling back their guns from the streets," said Shabazz Muhammad, the domestic violence coordinator for REAL Life. That program gives individuals recently released from jail a chance to turn their life around. "REAL Life works. I'm a proven example."

"For a problem, you need to have a solution," Muhammad, who has lost several relatives to gun violence — a nephew and Muhammad's brother were murdered and two nephews are serving double-digit sentences for gun offenses. "GVI is a proven solution."

Ram Bhagat, who serves as manager of School Culture and Climate Strategy for Richmond Public Schools and heads a nonprofit called "Drums No Guns," said he thinks gun violence needs to addressed at the root cause, like poverty, which a gun buyback does little to address.

Pastor Ralph Hodge from Second Baptist Church said he was initially encouraged to hear Richmond would be utilizing "violence interrupters," but to hear they would be working for the police department is a non-starter, he said.

"You just told the community who not to listen to," Hodge said, adding that working for the police would likely put them in danger.

Hodge said RISC couldn't apply for any of the $1 million the city is giving to nonprofits for grants because it does not provide direct service.

Last year, Richmond police recorded 90 homicides, the highest annual count since 2004. So far this year, Richmond police are investigating six slayings.