More than a dozen passengers injured in military bus crash in Prince George County

A military transport bus was traveling in Prince George County when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned, according to the Prince George County police.

Police said the accident happened at 9:53 a.m. The bus was westbound in the 19000 block of James River Drive when it ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and turned over. It was carrying 25 National Guard members to a military exercise at Fort Picket in Nottoway County.

Ten passengers received minor injuries and four passengers were transported to local hospitals for further medical observation.