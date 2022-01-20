Most serious charge, felony murder, is dropped against Rand Hooper in Lancaster boat crash that killed Graham McCormick

NORFOLK — A jury will consider only two of the three charges that John Randolph “Rand” Hooper had faced when his trial began Tuesday in connection with the 2017 boating crash in Lancaster County that killed Graham McCormick. The most serious charge, felony murder, was dismissed.

On Thursday, retired Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston said there was insufficient evidence to support malice, which is an essential element in proving felony murder.

Hooper, 35, still faces two felonies: aggravated manslaughter while operating a boat under the influence, which carries a sentence between one and 20 years in prison; and failure to render aid after the accident, which carries up to five years in prison.

Both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases on Thursday morning. The defense did not put on any evidence — most of the witnesses they had planned to call had already testified for the prosecution. Hooper did not testify.

Jurors will begin deliberations after closing arguments, which are set to begin at 1 p.m.

McCormick, 31, was found floating in Carter Creek, off the Rappahannock River, on the morning of Aug. 11, 2017.