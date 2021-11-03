Mother and daughter have died from injuries in Tuesday night's house fire in Henrico

A mother and daughter have died from injuries in a fire late Tuesday night at their home in the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, off Wilkinson Road in Henrico County, fire officials said Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Evetis D. Duren, 85, and Belinda D. Webster, 63. The Henrico Emergency Communication Center was called at 11:27 p.m. about a fire at the single-family residence. Fire units arrived on scene at 11:33 p.m. and saw flames coming from the side of the house and smoke from several windows.

Initial information indicated a high probability of occupants inside the residence, said Henry D. Rosenbaum, an assistant fire chief, in a news release early Wednesday. "Fire personnel operated in a rescue mode locating two adult females within minutes," he added. The two were transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening conditions.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday.

There have been at least three other residential fires in the region with multiple fatalities this year.

In August, Jasmine Allen, 22, her son Kadene Allen, 4, and her daughter Jadae Copeland, 9 months, died as a result of a fire in the 4200 block of Banton Street in Richmond.