Mother charged with attempting to drown her baby in Appomattox River found not guilty by reason of insanity

“Whether she really went into the water to flee a persecutory hallucination and thought it was a safe haven, or whether she had some bizarre religious idea such as Baptism or thinking they needed to die to be reborn, was not clear — and she may never have a reliable recollection,” Nelson added.

Kuykendall had experienced a series of traumatic events in the two-year period leading up to the incident at the river, events that triggered bouts of major depression, mild paranoia and post-traumatic stress disorder. Those problems were exacerbated by her taking excessive amounts of amphetamines for which she had a prescription, “which could well have helped push her from mere religious preoccupation into psychosis with paranoia,” Nelson wrote.

She reported being so fatigued by depression that “the only way she could get the energy to get up each day and care for her two young children was to take the Adderall, so she was taking extra pills,” Nelson said. “Those ‘extra pills’ may not have been with the intent of being voluntarily intoxicated, but rather the wrongful logic that if one pill helped her symptoms, then the extra pills would help more.”