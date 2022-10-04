Mother not culpable in death of boy found dead in freezer, Chesterfield prosecutors decide

The Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office dropped charges Tuesday against the mother of a boy found dead last year in a freezer at the family's home, indicating she was not culpable in what happened to the child. Prosecutors last month set a trial date for the father, who is charged with murder.

On a motion from Chesterfield Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Barbara Cooke to not prosecute the charges against Dina D. Weaver, 49, Chesterfield Circuit Judge Lynn Brice withdrew a felony charge of concealing a dead body and dismissed a misdemeanor charge of failing to render medical aid to the child.

Defense attorney Greg Sheldon asked the court to dismiss, rather than withdraw, the misdemeanor charge, because the statue of limitations had expired for that offense. Charges that are not prosecuted, or withdrawn, can potentially be brought back but the prosecution apparently has no intention of doing so.

Last month, prosecutors set a five-day jury trial in July for Kassceen L. Weaver, 50, on charges of felony murder, felony child abuse and concealing a dead body. He is accused of inflicting injuries that caused the death of his son, Eliel Adon Weaver, who is believed to have been 4 at the time, and concealing his body in a freezer in the garage of the family's home in the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle near Woodlake.

Court papers indicated he wrapped the child and placed it in the freezer about three years ago.

Before being tried for killing his son, Kassceen Weaver is scheduled to be tried by a jury on April 25-26 on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding for domestic abuse suffered by Dina Weaver, his estranged wife.

"Our defense, had we gone forward at trial, would have been duress, essentially — that her husband was physically and emotionally abusive to her over a period of time," Sheldon said after Tuesday's hearing. "To the extent that she had anything to do with any of these charges, that was because of the abuse that he was putting her through."

"We also would have argued that there's no way she could have had a malicious intent, there's no way she could have assisted him, for the same reasons," Sheldon said. "There would have been evidence of kind of control of her, as far as restricting her ability to travel, she didn't have a car, she wasn't driving and she didn't have a cell phone."

Sheldon said on the date the child died, Dina Weaver was at work as a pharmacist and received a call from her husband, saying she needed to come home because their son wasn't breathing. Mrs. Weaver got a ride from a co-worker and when she arrived home, the child was not breathing. She attempted CPR but the child had already died, Sheldon said.

"Our concern has always been the fact that she's as much as a victim as the child is, even to the extent at the time of her arrest, police noticed that she had a black eye from the recent domestic violence situation with her husband," Sheldon said. "So ultimately the Commonwealth realized that she was as much a victim, and they indicted the husband for the malicious wounding of her based on the injuries she received over that long period of time."

Sheldon said Dina Weaver will be a witness at her husband's aggravated malicious wounding trial, and could potentially be a witness against him in the murder trial, if prosecutors wanted her to testify.

Weaver declined to comment after Tuesday's hearing.

According to court papers filed in the case, Dina Weaver was manipulated by her husband and suffered years of abuse.

A criminal complaint filed early in the case stated that a brother of Dina Weaver called police on May 4, 2021, "about concerns he has with his sister in a domestic violence situation."

The brother told police that her sister had stopped having contact with the family until about two years ago, when she started speaking with her brother during her work hours. She advised that she did not have her own vehicle and her husband did not allow her to have a phone.

"She calls [her brother] from work where she is a pharmacist to be able to speak with him, and her husband is not aware," according to the criminal complaint filed by police.

In a conversation with police at Rite Aid, where she was employed, Dina Weaver described situations of domestic violence where her husband would tie her up with an electrical cord and burn her with a curling iron, according to the complaint.

Dina Weaver also spoke to her brother about her “deceased son,” and during a detailed conversation on May 3, she said the boy died “two years ago.” She said her husband “had wrapped up his body and placed it in a freezer in the garage; the remains were still to be [found] on the scene,” the complaint says.

Further, Dina Weaver told her brother “that police were not called for [the boy’s] death due to his body having bruising,” the complaint says.

When detectives went to Dina Weaver’s place of work she initially denied any domestic abuse, “but later admitted that for the past 5 years, Kassceen had been acting erratic and she was concerned for her well being,” according to the complaint.

The complaint also notes that during the execution of a search warrant on the family’s home, investigators recovered “extensive written documents,” some written by Kassceen Weaver and some written by his wife.

“The documents showed a detailed history of grooming and manipulative behavior from Kassceen, detailing how and what Dina was allowed to do,” the complaint says.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the Weaver residence, and discovered the boy's remains in a freezer in the garage. The boy died of blunt force trauma.

Weaver was a two-year basketball starter as a guard at the University of Richmond, after transferring from Wisconsin. He averaged 14.1 points as a junior in 1993-94, and was named first team All-Colonial Athletic Association after averaging 17.8 points as a senior in 1994-95. Weaver was a Spiders co-captain as a senior.