Motorcyclist, 18, is killed when he collides with SUV in Goochland
An 18-year-old Gum Springs man was killed Monday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on state Route 522 in Goochland County, state police said.

The victim was identified as Mason T. Clemons.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that Clemons was heading north on Route 522 (Sandy Hook Road) when his 2019 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a southbound Chevrolet Silverado about 10:12 p.m. The crash site is about 50 feet north of state Route 607 (Jackson Shop Road).

Clemons died at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

A woman was driving the Silverado and was that vehicle's sole occupant. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Police said their investigation in continuing.

