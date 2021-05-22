Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Richmond

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after colliding with a pickup truck in Richmond's South Side.

A man was driving a motorcycle northbound on Richmond Highway when the motorcycle collided with the pickup at 1:07 p.m., Richmond police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police said no injuries were reported for the pickup driver.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of Richmond Highway, north of Terminal Avenue and south of Bellemeade Road. Richmond Highway used to be called Jefferson Davis Highway.