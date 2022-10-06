Motorist shot on I-95 in Chesterfield County

Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting of a motorist who was driving on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County early Thursday.

Police at 1:57 a.m. received a call and found a silver Chevrolet sedan that had been shot several times on the driver's side. The driver had a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The 31-year-old male driver said he was driving northbound on I-95 and passed a four-door silver car when someone inside opened fire. The shooting happened near the Ruffin Mill Road/Woods Edge Road exit, police said. The other vehicle sped away on northbound I-95.

The driver was treated at the scene and released, police said.