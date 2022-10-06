Motorist shot on I-95 in Chesterfield County

Rick Lyons spreads the message to his team about the importance of restaurants supporting the community and their service from Lunch.Supper! goes beyond just meals. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting of a motorist who was driving on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County early Thursday.
Police at 1:57 a.m. received a call and found a silver Chevrolet sedan that had been shot several times on the driver's side. The driver had a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
The 31-year-old male driver said he was driving northbound on I-95 and passed a four-door silver car when someone inside opened fire. The shooting happened near the Ruffin Mill Road/Woods Edge Road exit, police said. The other vehicle sped away on northbound I-95.
The driver was treated at the scene and released, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 609-5656.
Top five weekend events: Richmond Folk Festival, Oktoberfest & Sneakerfest
RICHMOND FOLK FESTIVAL
Friday-Sunday
It’s high time to pre-rip some jeans and find your straw fedora! Thirty-plus artists from around the globe converge on six stages dotted around Brown’s Island and beyond to perform in front of 200,000-ish folk lovers. Acts include West Coast zydeco star Andre Thierry (left), Zimbabwean quintet Black Umfolosi, and Mauritanian Moorish Griot performer Noura Mint Seymali. Hours vary. 690 Byrd St. (recommended rideshare drop-off). Free ($10 donation suggested). (804) 788-6466 or
RichmondFolkFestival.org
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
CARNIVAL OF 5 FIRES
Friday
Gallery5 kicks off First Friday with a variety show, tarot readings, DJs, circus arts, live group art shows, vendors, and music by The Hot Seats. Whew! — that’s more to chew on than at Golden Corral on a Sunday morning. 5-11 p.m. 200 W. Marshall St. Free.
Gallery5arts.org/
times-dispatch
RICHMOND OKTOBERFEST
Friday and Saturday
Shouldn’t the craft beer capital of the East Coast have multiple Oktoberfest parties? Absolutely. Richmond Oktoberfest stakes the claim of being the most authentic of the bunch. In other words, you’ll stick out if you don’t wear your lederhosen. Expect Richmond Raceway to be overflowing with Dunkel, schweinebraten, and accordion ditties. Times vary. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $15. (804) 451-4344 or
RichmondOktoberFestInc.com
Helga Pearson
"R.E.S.P.E.C.T" ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE
Sunday
The best way to remember the late Queen of Soul? Kick back and listen to her life’s work. “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” features the music of Aretha Franklin, performed by a full band and vocalists. This is far from a somber experience as you’ll be clapping and humming along at the Altria Theater to hits such as “Think” and “Natural Woman.” 7 p.m. 6. N. Laurel St. From $28.50. (800) 514-3849 or
AltriaTheater.com
Courtesy of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Tour
RVA FASHION WEEK
Now through Sunday
RVA Fashion Week returns with the widely successful Sneakerfest where you can immerse yourself in sneaker culture and check out sneaker vendors, a streetwear fashion show and live music at Tang & Biscuit starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sneakerfest tickets $15-$30. Fashion Week wraps up with a fashion runway finale show Sunday at Dominion Energy Center’s Rhythm Hall, 600 E. Grace St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. $55-$125. Go to
www.rvafw.com for the full list of events.
