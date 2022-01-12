Motorist wounded in second shooting in 24 hours on local stretch of I-95

A motorist was shot and wounded Tuesday night on Interstate 95 in Petersburg — the second interstate shooting in the Richmond and Tri-Cities region in 24 hours. A Richmond man was fatally shot Monday evening on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

In Tuesday’s shooting, Virginia State Police said a white Chevrolet Impala was traveling on I-95 when it was struck by several rounds fired by a person in a passing vehicle about 11:20 p.m. The vehicle pulled off onto the ramp for Exit 48 (Wagner Road), and the driver — who was struck by the gunfire — ran on foot to a nearby convenience store, where 911 was called.

The driver, 33, was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence linking Tuesday’s shooting with Monday night’s fatal shooting of a Richmond man on I-95 in Chesterfield County, said state police spokesperson Corinne Geller.