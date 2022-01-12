Motorist wounded in second shooting in 24 hours on local stretch of I-95

A motorist was shot and wounded Tuesday night on Interstate 95 in Petersburg — the second interstate shooting in the Richmond and Tri-Cities region in 24 hours. A Richmond man was fatally shot Monday evening on I-95 in Chesterfield County.
In Tuesday’s shooting, Virginia State Police said a white Chevrolet Impala was traveling on I-95 when it was struck by several rounds fired by a person in a passing vehicle about 11:20 p.m. The vehicle pulled off onto the ramp for Exit 48 (Wagner Road), and the driver — who was struck by the gunfire — ran on foot to a nearby convenience store, where 911 was called.
The driver, 33, was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence linking Tuesday’s shooting with Monday night’s fatal shooting of a Richmond man on I-95 in Chesterfield County, said state police spokesperson Corinne Geller.
In the Monday case, Jamari L. Phillips, 21, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the rear seat of a Ford Focus that had pulled over onto the shoulder near Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield. Police said the 11:30 p.m. shooting appeared to be a “targeted and deliberate act” that involved the occupants of two vehicles traveling in the northbound lanes of I-95.
State police investigated 25 interstate shooting incidents in the Richmond/Tri-Cities region last year, several of them deadly. Twelve occurred in Richmond, four in Chesterfield, four in Petersburg, three in Henrico County and one each in Colonial Heights and New Kent County. In a majority of the cases, a vehicle was struck but no one was injured.
Fifteen of the shootings occurred on I-95, three on Interstate 85, four on Interstate 64 and one each on Interstate 195 (Downtown Expressway), Interstate 295 and state Route 288.
The two most recent shootings on I-95 remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or #77 on a cellphone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
(804) 649-6450