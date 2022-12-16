 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murder charge filed in fatal Ruffin Road shooting

A North Chesterfield resident has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road in Richmond, police said Friday.

Khalil Rogers, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police were called at about 2:07 p.m. on Dec. 9 to a report of a shooting. Deandre Broidy, 22, of Richmond, was found in the 5600 block of Warwick Road with a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital. 

Police said that Broidy was shot on Ruffin and someone was trying to take him to the hospital.

Additional charges are pending against Rogers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

