 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Murder charge filed in Henrico County shooting

  • 0

A 39-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a Henrico County shooting.

Police in a statement said officers responded at 1:12 a.m. to the 2700 block of Byron Street for a report of a shooting.

Jamey Ramon Kidd, 39, and Jamaika Michele Whitehurst, 29, were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Kidd was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Whitehurst was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with second-degree murder. She is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

Detectives are working with the State’s Office of the Medical Examiner on the exact cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News