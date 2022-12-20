Murder charge filed in Henrico County shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a Henrico County shooting.

Police in a statement said officers responded at 1:12 a.m. to the 2700 block of Byron Street for a report of a shooting.

Jamey Ramon Kidd, 39, and Jamaika Michele Whitehurst, 29, were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Kidd was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Whitehurst was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with second-degree murder. She is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

Detectives are working with the State’s Office of the Medical Examiner on the exact cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.