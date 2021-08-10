Murder trial begins for Petersburg man charged with fatally shooting shopper at Chesterfield Towne Center

Gray and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt began calling the first of more than 20 witnesses that have been summoned by the prosecution.

One of Tuesday's key witnesses was Jamel Askew, an acquaintance of the victim who went to the mall that day with Donovan's friend and roommate, Anthony Hunt. Askew said the three of them had gone shopping and stopped in the food court for a bite to eat when a man later identified as Taylor approached Donovan.

What started as casual chatter soon escalated into cursing and then a fight. "It happened so fast," he testified. "It got out of hand."

Askew said he tried to break up the fight by separating the two men. Donovan was "in a rage" after Taylor landed the first blow. Gunfire rang out moments later, prompting Askew to run. He said he never saw the gun.

Hunt testified that Taylor and Donovan "were getting angry" as they talked face to face. Donovan "was kind of in shock," Hunt said. "He really didn't know what was going on."

Under questioning by Vinson, Hunt denied grabbing Taylor at one point during the fight, as the attorney suggested that mall surveillance video shows.

"I didn't touch him," Hunt said.