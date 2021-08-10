Murder trial begins for Petersburg man charged with fatally shooting shopper at Chesterfield Towne Center

A young Petersburg man who was shopping at Chesterfield Towne Center with his mother, sister and young son "started a fight over nothing" with a man he didn't know. And when he started losing, the defendant pulled a gun from a bag and shot the victim three times, mortally wounding him as shoppers fled in fear, a prosecutor told a jury Tuesday.
"The evidence will show that in the moment that the defendant pulled his gun from his bag and fired, he not only ended Kimani [Donovan's] life, but he endangered every member of this community in the mall, including his own son. The defendant's sister was grazed by a bullet," Chesterfield Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Catherine Gray told jurors in opening remarks on the first day of William Ezell Taylor Jr.'s murder trial.
Then as Donovan, 22, of Glen Allen, lay dying, Taylor "slowly and deliberately gathered his things, and with no danger left to him or the risk of being caught, he ran out of the mall - ran past his son," Gray said.
But Taylor's attorneys argued there's much more to the story and their client was acting in self defense.
They said Taylor pulled the gun and fired only after Donovan - who had the clear advantage in the fight - continued to pursue Taylor in the mall's food court after Taylor broke free and walked away. Donovan "wasn't going to let him leave ... and he hits him five or six times in the back of the head," defense attorney Daniel Vinson told jurors, acknowledging that his client threw the first blow.
Vinson also offered an explanation for why Taylor was armed while at the mall. Taylor and his family had been the victims of gun violence six times since 2016, "and these six events, all together, have created a constant state of fear and anxiety - fear in him that he's going to face this sort of violence and be in a situation where he's not able to defend himself or his family."
But Gray asserted that a senseless argument resulted in Donovan's death at a local hospital 13 days after he was shot.
"The defendant, there with his mother, sister and 2-year-old son, decided to start a fight with Kimani in the food court," the prosecutor said. "A fight over a young woman who Kimani had no romantic interaction with - a fight over nothing, and against an unarmed young man."
The June 23, 2020 shooting caused shoppers to stampede for the exits. Fearing an active shooter was inside, dozens of police vehicles and several fire and emergency medical crews descended on the mall. Members of Chesterfield police’s tactical unit searched the mall store by store to ensure there was no longer an active threat.
Mall security videos and one cellphone video provided to police through Crime Solvers - played for jurors Tuesday - showed segments of the fight and the chaos that followed.
Less than nine hours after the shooting, officers apprehended Taylor, 23, during a traffic stop as he was leaving his residence in the 800 block of Hinton Street in Petersburg. He is being tried on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in a felony, three counts of maliciously shooting in an occupied building, felony child neglect and carrying a concealed weapon.
Gray and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt began calling the first of more than 20 witnesses that have been summoned by the prosecution.
One of Tuesday's key witnesses was Jamel Askew, an acquaintance of the victim who went to the mall that day with Donovan's friend and roommate, Anthony Hunt. Askew said the three of them had gone shopping and stopped in the food court for a bite to eat when a man later identified as Taylor approached Donovan.
What started as casual chatter soon escalated into cursing and then a fight. "It happened so fast," he testified. "It got out of hand."
Askew said he tried to break up the fight by separating the two men. Donovan was "in a rage" after Taylor landed the first blow. Gunfire rang out moments later, prompting Askew to run. He said he never saw the gun.
Hunt testified that Taylor and Donovan "were getting angry" as they talked face to face. Donovan "was kind of in shock," Hunt said. "He really didn't know what was going on."
Under questioning by Vinson, Hunt denied grabbing Taylor at one point during the fight, as the attorney suggested that mall surveillance video shows.
"I didn't touch him," Hunt said.
Joshua Hoskins, who was at the mall with a date and didn't know either of the men, testified that the fight "became very loud" and that he and his girlfriend moved from the area when things began to spiral out of control. Then he heard a loud bang, "and everything got really crazy. I froze. I couldn't move."
Hoskins testified that after fleeing the mall, he saw Taylor in a gold Toyota at a nearby intersection.
Cymere Branch, the defendant's sister, confirmed she sustained a grazing wound to her right wrist when the shooting started. Branch said she, her mother and Taylor - along with Taylor's young son - decided to drive from Petersburg where they live to shop at Chesterfield Towne Center, because they thought the mall would be safer than shopping near where they live.
They were shopping for clothes for Taylor's son.
Under cross examination by defense attorney Ed Riley, Branch confirmed that her brothers and other family members had been earlier victims of gun violence.
Both Taylor and his brother survived shootings in 2016 and 2017; shots were fired into both Taylor's mother's and father's homes in 2017 and 2018; and the windows of Taylor's stepfather's car were shot out while they were sitting inside the family's home in 2018. A gun was pulled on Taylor while he was standing in line at a Wawa store in 2017.
The six events "shaped Mr. Taylor's life ... and help explain why June 23, 2020, happened the way it did," Vinson said. "William is going to tell you why he felt the need to have his firearm with him everywhere he went."
The trial will resume on Wednesday. Four days have been set aside to try the case.
