Muslim civil rights org condemns racist vandalism on Henrico Indian restaurant

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has condemned an act of vandalism displaying racist graffiti that targeted an Indian restaurant in Henrico County over the weekend.

“No American should be targeted by racist harassment because of their faith, national origin or ethnicity,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper in a statement. “We condemn this hateful vandalism and urge law enforcement authorities to quickly bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The side and back of the India K’ Raja restaurant building at 9051 W. Broad St. were spray-painted with offensive words and phrases targeting Asian Americans last weekend.

Police are investigating the incident as vandalism and have documented the matter as a “biased-based incident,” according to Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.

The largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the U.S., Washington, D.C.-based CAIR also this week condemned a reported incident in Eastern Virginia. An Accomack County high school student asked a classmate to homecoming with a poster reading: “If I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking you for hoco,” according to DelmarvaNow.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, authorities had not yet caught the person or people responsible for the vandalism of India K’ Raja. Henrico police urge anyone with information about the vandalism to contact police at (804) 501-7176, or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at P3Tips.com.